With Hauser back and roles affirmed, SPASH finally rolling on all cylinders

After the success SPASH has had over the past two seasons, it is strange to imply their success comes as a "surprise," but that's what many are saying about the Panthers' third consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament after their unlikely sectional final upset of No. 1 Oshkosh North on Saturday.

One thing is for certain - the road back to state has been anything but smooth for the two-time defending champions.

SPASH went 10-1 to open the season without star forward Joey Hauser, who missed the first 11 games with an ankle injury suffered during football season. When they got him back, however, there were some struggles.

"It's hard to add a big piece like him and be good right away," senior Beau Rosenthal told Newsline 9. "Some guys had to change roles."

Rosenthal was one of them. He averaged 16 points in the 11 games without Hauser, but has managed just 9 points per game since - a perfect example of the major change SPASH has had to make from mid-January onward.

With Hauser back in the mix, the Panthers went 4-3 during a seven game span stretching from January 28 to February 14.

"It was a little confusing at the start because they had played 11 games and just throwing in a big piece like that can be tough," Hauser said. "It took some time, but I think right now we're finally getting to be where we knew we could be at the beginning of the season."

In March the two-time defending champions have returned to form, rattling off six straight wins including the big one over Oshkosh North last Saturday.

"It was the right time for it to happen, that's for sure," head coach Scott Anderson said with a smile.

The longtime Panthers leader said he finally sees the team's motion offense flowing again, as the team's role players have settled in to playing with Hauser.

"They still get their opportunities to make some baskets and make plays, and that's important," he said. "But there's a lot of things that go into (winning), and it's not all just scoring. Our kids are doing that at a pretty high level. We hope it happens again this weekend."

"I still see myself as a scorer for us," Rosenthal, who is third on the team with 12.2 points per game, said. "I just have to pick and choose my moments when I try to score."

The offense is rolling again, but Anderson and company also credit the turnaround to a renewed defensive approach. In February losses to Middleton and Division 2's No. 1 team La Crosse Central, the Panthers gave up 96 and 92 points, respectively. Since then, they have limited teams to just 56 points per game.

"(Defense) means something to them right now," Anderson said. "Early in the year defense didn't mean much to this group. They thought they could outscore people."

He said he finally saw his team reach its defensive pinnacle in the second half of their sectional final win over Eau Claire North, when the Panthers had to overcome a double-digit deficit to come back and get the playoff win.

"We had to get multiple stops and then score to get back in that game," he said. "We just cranked our defensive intensity up to a whole new level there... And then we defended a really good Oshkosh North team really well on Saturday.

"I think it was just getting that extra deterimination, just having a mindset that we were going to be a great defensive team and they went out and did it," Anderson added. "And it's going to have to happen again on Friday."

"We've come a long way defensively and that's the biggest thing that these coaches have been preaching to us," junior Drew Blair, who led the Panthers with 33 points in their sectional final win, told Newsline 9. "We have weapons on offense and we can score points but to make a run this, we've gotta continue to play defense."

SPASH plays Madison Memorial in the Division 1 state semifinal round on Friday at 6:35. The game can be seen on Newsline 9 or through the WIAA Magic of March app.