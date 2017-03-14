Goodyear retires blimps but keeps familiar form in flight

By JOHN ROGERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Goodyear is letting the helium out of the last of its fabled fleet of blimps.

But shed no tears, blimp fans, you'll still see a familiar form floating over your favorite sports events long after the California-based "Spirit of Innovation" goes flat Tuesday.

Its replacement, "Wingfoot Two," will look about the same when it arrives at Goodyear's California airship base in Carson later this year.

But it will be a semi-rigid dirigible. It joins two similar aircraft replacing aging Goodyear blimps in Florida and Ohio.

The new airships, which don't go flat when deflated, are faster, quieter, larger and more maneuverable.

And Goodyear says they'll still be called blimps. That's because, well, blimp just sounds better.