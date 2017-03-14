Wake Up Wisconsin celebrates Pi Day - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Wisconsin celebrates Pi Day

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
March 14th is better known as Pi Day to math classes all across the country. The date mimics the first three digits of the mathematical constant, Pi, which is 3.14.

The Wake Up Wisconsin crew wanted to get in on the fun. All morning long Justin, Josh, and Molly will see how many digits of Pi they can remember, while eating pies.

Our internet director whipped up a few masterpieces. Click on the links below for the recipes.

Creamy Lemon and Blueberry Pie

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Caramel Apple Crumble Pie

