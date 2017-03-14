Witness describes terror after SUV crashes into Ashwaubenon store

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is getting new insight into a terrifying close call for shoppers at Plato's Closet in Ashwaubenon.

On Friday, a 78-year-old driver got her foot stuck between the gas and the brake, causing the SUV to accelerate into the store on S. Oneida St.

Surveillance video just released to Action 2 News shows a boy standing near the counter when the vehicle smashes through the glass, pushing the counter just over his head. It prevents the boy from being pinned between shelving.

Racks of clothes and other items go flying. Customers and employees scramble to get out of the way.

The little boy's mother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Watching the whole scene unfold was unnerving and scary for customers in the store.

Chelsea Lucas had walked into Plato's Closet just minutes before the crash.

She was looking at clothes about 10 feet away when she heard screaming and glass breaking.

"I heard glass breaking, and I look over and there was a mannequin flying through Plato's," Chelsea said.

Screams came from the little boy who had been watching an employee working when the vehicle flew past him. His head appears to fit just underneath the counter.

"The mannequins getting pushed through the building was pretty scary. At first I thought it was a body. So I think that's what scared me the most," Lucas said. "You see it in movies. You don't see it in real life or just barely touching a building, not taking out and going half way inside the building."

Chelsea Lucas says everyone in the store ran to check for victims. She called 911.

"Then the vehicle was leaking fluid, so one of the gentlemen yelled at us to get out because he was afraid there was going to be a fire," Lucas said.

Chelsea says the driver was clearly shaken up. So was she. Chelsea called her family right after the crash, thankful she didn't have her daughter with her.

"I'm happy I left her at daycare, because I couldn't even imagine what could have happened," Lucas said. " If... You know what I mean? If I put myself five minutes later. You just really look at life differently for a little bit."

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the woman who crashed into the store did not receive a traffic citation because the crash happened on private property. Traffic citations apply to public property.