SUV plows into Ashwaubenon store

We're getting a new look at the moment when an SUV crashed through the front door of a Wisconsin business.

The vehicle plowed through the store front of Plato's closet in Ashwaubenon last week.

It hit two women in the store and nearly pinned a young boy between the counters.

A woman who walked into the store a few minutes before the crash says she was looking at clothes about 10 feet away when she heard glass breaking and screaming.

"The mannequins getting pushed through the building was pretty scary. At first, I thought it was a body, so I think that's what scared me the most," Chelsea Lucas told WBAY-TV.

One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the driver got her foot stuck between the brake and gas pedals.

The store hopes to re-open Tuesday.