La Crosse council members propose ordinances to reduce binge drinking

Restrictions on sale, service, and the consumption of alcohol are talking points among city council members.

Bob Seaquist and Richard Swantz, both La Crosse City Council Members behind the restrictions, stressed it's an attempt to reduce a long-term issue in the community.

"We have a really serious problem. That in Wisconsin and in the region, we're number one in binge drinking," said Seaquist.

The proposal addresses restrictions on sale, service, and dispensing alcoholic beverages. In turn, stating that it "shall be unlawful" to sell or deliver an unlimited number of beverages on a fixed price, to sell or deliver three or more beverages to someone for the price of one, or to encourage or permit any game or contest involving alcohol consumption.

"We're not trying to say, 'No, go dry,' we're not a temperance group. We're trying to have some healthy alternatives, end some of the terrible things that have happened because of risky drinking in our community," added Seaquist.

Mike Brown, President of the La Crosse County Tavern League said he does not support this proposal.

"This exact ordinance drafted was put into place in Madison a few years back and somebody challenged that and it cost the city and the bar owners that went along with it, thinking they were doing the right thing millions of dollars in lawsuit fees," expressed Brown.

He stressed that he feels the drinking culture in the La Crosse area has in fact, diminished.

"You see a lot of our new bars that open up are keying in on food items and have outside patios for socializing. A lot of the big, hard partying has been long gone in La Crosse," added Brown.

The topic, still relatively new, will be discussed at the April council meeting.