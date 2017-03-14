Packers re-sign outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to 1-year deal

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott. According to FOX's Peter Schrager and then confirmed by Elliott, the Packers have re-signed the three-year pro to a 1-year deal.

Elliott met with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills but chose to re-sign instead. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky the 1-year deal is worth $1.6 million.

Elliott tweeted Monday night, "Great meetings with some historic organizations especially meeting Mike Tomlin and Joey Porter... but Green Bay is home!"

In three seasons, all with Green Bay, Elliott has 4 career sacks and 40 tackles while playing a key role in special teams. In the 2016-17 season, Elliott played in 11 games tallying one sack while dealing with a hand injury.