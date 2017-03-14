Packers re-sign outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to 1-year dea - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers re-sign outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to 1-year deal

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
GREEN BAY (WBAY) -

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott. According to FOX's Peter Schrager and then confirmed by Elliott, the Packers have re-signed the three-year pro to a 1-year deal.

Elliott met with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills but chose to re-sign instead. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky the 1-year deal is worth $1.6 million. 

Elliott tweeted Monday night, "Great meetings with some historic organizations especially meeting Mike Tomlin and Joey Porter... but Green Bay is home!" 

In three seasons, all with Green Bay, Elliott has 4 career sacks and 40 tackles while playing a key role in special teams. In the 2016-17 season, Elliott played in 11 games tallying one sack while dealing with a hand injury.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.