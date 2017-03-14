Businessman Andy Gronik considering run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Milwaukee-area businessman Andy Gronik says he hopes to make a decision "fairly soon" on whether he will enter the 2018 race for governor as a Democrat.

Gronik tells The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he won't decide within the next two weeks but it won't be months either. Gronik is among several Democrats across the state deciding whether to mount a run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is widely expected to seek a third term.

The 59-year-old Gronik is president of Stage W, a nonprofit that advocates for "out-of-the-box solutions to improve the quality of life in our state."

A 25-year-old political newcomer has launched a campaign for governor. Recent Stanford University graduate Bob Harlow says he is running as a Democrat after losing a primary for a California congressional seat.