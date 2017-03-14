Report: Eddie Lacy to sign with Seattle - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news Tuesday, shortly after Lacy's agents announced the news on Twitter.

A source told Schefter that the deal is worth $5.55 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed.

Lacy, 26, was out for much of the 2016-2017 season with a recurring ankle injury.

The former second-round pick from Alabama posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons to start his pro career and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013.

