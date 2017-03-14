Judge scolds Merrill man, 57, accused in child sex case

MERRILL (WAOW) - A judge Tuesday scolded a 57-year-old Merrill man accused of trying to groom young girls as a child predator for his behavior in court, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Gary Ver Kilen is charged with seven felonies in two cases, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

His four-day trial is set to begin Monday following one more pretrial conference Friday.

Prosecutors say Ver Kilen's victims ranged in age from 9 to 16 as he tried to groom young girls of single mothers.

During a hearing Tuesday, Circuit Judge Robert Russell told Ver Kilen that he would not tolerate disruptions or outbursts in his courtroom and if they occur, Ver Kilen may have to appear via video during the trial, court records said. Ver Kilen's attorney said he would talk to his client about the matter.

The judge also ruled the girls can testify through video recorded interviews police conducted, court records said.

In October, Ver Kilen was charged after three sisters told investigators he sexually touched them on their thighs last summer on a trip to his deer stand aboard a four-wheeler, the criminal complaint said.

In April 2015, two girls ages 9 and 10 reported that they went to Ver Kilen's porch to get their puppy and found a note weighted down with a rock "with condoms around it," the complaint said. The note said, "Don't tell your mom but when she leaves for work come over."

Last January, a 16-year-old girl reported that Ver Kilen left a note with her at a Shopko in Tomahawk, suggesting she come to his home, the complaint said. He also followed her around the store and "lingered watching her," the complaint said.

Investigators interviewed Ver Kilen in June about the allegations, the complaint said. "He denied touching the girls. He admitted to taking them to the deer shack."

Asked about the incident involving the condoms, Ver Kilen complained the two young girls were left home alone and "if he wanted to throw condoms in his yard, it's nobody's business," the complaint said.

He denied leaving a card with directions to his house with a teenager at the Shopko store.