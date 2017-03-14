Beloit Police arrest teacher's aide for exposing himself - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Beloit Police arrest teacher's aide for exposing himself

BELOIT (WKOW) -- According to Beloit Police, a teacher's aide was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing his genitals to a 17-year-old student with behavioral and mental health disabilities.

Scott Swanson, 45, was arrested around 8 a.m.in the parking lot of the Richardson School.

According to a release, Swanson works at the school as a teacher's aide.  He was arrested on tentative charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, exposing genitals to a child, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beloit Police worked in conjunction with the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children to make the arrest.

Swanson is being held in the Rock County Jail. 

