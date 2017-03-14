Cops corral 2 ponies in New York City during snowstorm

Two ponies briefly went on the lam today in New York City, apparently enjoying the snowy streets as the Big Apple was hit by a late-winter storm.

The ponies escaped from a stable in Staten Island, NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan told reporters, and went for a trot along Hylan Boulevard.

"An off duty police officer saw them out there -- two little tiny ponies," NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan told reporters. "He actually stopped and he had a tow strap in his truck. He grabbed them, tied them to a lamppost."

The runaway animals were successfully wrangled and returned safely to their owners, Monahan said.

"They're safe, they're in great shape," Monahan said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said to reporters, "I want to thank our cowboy officer for quickly addressing the situation."

The late-winter snowstorm has been tearing through the Northeast today, from Washington, D.C. to New England. But when the storm shifted inland this morning it dramatically reduced the expected snowfall for the New York City area.