American Airlines unveils plan for meals on long flights

American Airlines is bringing back free meals for passengers in coach, but there's a catch.



The airline says the meals will be offered starting may first on coast-to-coast flights between New York and Los Angeles-- as well as between New York and San Francisco.

Meals will consist of a continental breakfast or boxed meal featuring a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert.

Vegetarian options and fruit and cheese plates will also be available.

American's announcement comes weeks after rival Delta launched similar service on long-haul domestic flights.