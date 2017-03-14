Police: 2 students brought gun, ammo to Manitowoc school

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested two students suspected of bringing a loaded gun and ammunition to a school in Manitowoc.

Police say the resource officer at Wilson Junior High School received tips from students that a gun was in school Tuesday.

Using the tips, school officials found .22-caliber ammunition inside a student's backpack. Officers also found a loaded revolver inside a second student's backpack.

WLUK-TV reports the gun and ammunition were seized without incident.

Police say the students told authorities they were in a dispute with another group of students and brought the gun and ammunition to school for protection.