North Central Health Care seeking money for new therapy pool

North Central Health Care is asking Marathon County for millions of dollars to build a new aquatic therapy pool.

Employees at the facility said the therapeutic warm-water pool is deteriorating, so they're looking for a $6-7 million donation to build a new one.

Anyone from children to elderly patients use the pool to help regain strength and mobility.

"It means a lot to see someone be able to go back to work, or to be able to stay in their home," said Brenda Budnik, North Central Health Care's Aquatic Director. "Maybe go from a walking device to using no device."

The health care center would raise some of the money, but most of it would have to come from the county.

The Health and Human Services Committee is discussing the move with North Central Health Care Tuesday night.