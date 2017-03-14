UPDATE: Food truck owner reacts to city moving forward with restaurant plan

The Wausau City Council's Finance and Economic Development Committees took a look at two downtown development projects Tuesday.

One proposal is from the popular Urban Street Bistro food truck. The owners want to build a full restaurant on First Avenue, where the old West Side Battery and L&S Printing properties are.

The plan includes building a 99-seat restaurant with a full bar to be open six days a week.

The committee voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with that plan. It will now go to the full council March 28th.

Clint Schultz, the company's president and owner, is thrilled.

"Super excited, my heart was just pounding," he said. "It's been a really long process. You know we're really just looking forward to making this happen and you know, getting it up-and-running."

Meanwhile, Cobblestone Hotels wants to build across the street from the Dudley Tower.

The hotel plan is still in discussion and is in the early stages, there was no action taken Tuesday.

If the city moves forward with the restaurant plan, it could open as early as next year.