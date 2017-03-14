Rep. Sean Duffy, Ron Kind weigh-in on new health care plan

As the Republicans' new plan for health care was rolled out last week, critics of the GOP's new bill are on the attack.

Democrats say the new non-partisan analysis of the Republican bill endorsed by President Donald Trump should be a knockout blow to the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Congressional Budget Office report found that 14 million people would lose health insurance next year. That number is expected to rise to 24 million over the next decade.

Local members of congress weighed-in on the issue Tuesday.

"This isn't surprising," said Democratic Representative Ron Kind of Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district. "Focus on making health care affordable for all Americans because health care is just way too expensive."

But Republican Representative Sean Duffy said the new plan will help drive down costs and offer more options for consumers in the market.

"You empower people and families to make decisions buying health care that works for them," he said. "You're going to see prices fall and you're going to see people, again, afford health care."

Kind and Duffy agree there's a priority in the health care debate: Get the most people covered at the cheapest cost.