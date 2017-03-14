Dons in sync for State tournament

The Marshfield Columbus Catholic Dons won't be the biggest team in the Division 5 State tournament, but they might be the most in sync.

"I think they're best friends," Dons head coach Joe Konieczny said. "They're just not just close on the basketball floor, when they leave the basketball floor, they're usually together somewhere doing something."

"We all know what each other can do," Dons senior guard Hunter Schultz. "We each know where to hit each other on the court."

They're performance this season is certainly a reflection of their unique chemistry. The Cloverbelt Conference champs went 25-2 in the regular season. and have rolled through the playoffs an route to their first state tournament appearance since 2003.

"It's been what we've worked for all year, but we're not done yet," Dons senior guard Tyler Feurlinger said. "We want to win it all."

To win it all, the Dons must first go thourgh 2016 State semi-finalist Barneveld

"Barneveld is very good, they have four or five tremendous athletes," Konieczny said. "We have to really make sure we get back in transition,

and once we're back we have to play smart because they're really intelligent and really know how to play."

But make no mistake, this Columbus team can play too.

"Tyler Feurlinger can really take it to the hole," Schultz said. "I can shoot the three and can take it to the hole as well."

Nick Malovrh is our three-point specialist. If someone gets open, it's going in."

The stage is set and so the work continues. For all of your WIAA State tournament action be sure to tune into Newsline 9, the WIAA's official network. State tournament coverage begins Thursday, March 14.

