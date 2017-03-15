Davon House back with the Pack

The Green Bay Packers have made space on their roster through free agency, and welcome back a familiar face in cornerback, Davon House.

Davon House started his NFL career in Green Bay, drafted by the Packers in 2011, and played with the organization through 2014 before becoming a free agent.

In his free agency, House settled on a 4-year, $24.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his first year with Jacksonville, House recorded a franchise record with 23 pass breakups. However, in the following year, House would lose his starting spot in the fourth week, then playing mainly on special teams. House was then released by the Jaguars, saving them $6 million against their salary cap, opening up communication between the Packers and House.

The Packers ranked 31st in the pass defense in the 2016 season, and hope the veteran will be a solid contribution to the back field.