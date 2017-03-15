Lacy and Jones say farewell in free agency

Running back Eddie Lacy and defensive end Datone Jones are no longer Packers.

Lacy will trade in his green and gold jersey to head west to play for the Seattle Seahawks.

After struggling with his weight, productivity, injuries, and even making curfew, the Packers let Lacy slide.

Lacy was picked up by the Seahawks on a 1-year, $5.5 million deal.

Datone Jones will also sport a different color for the 2017 season, donning purple as he stays within the NFC North to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones was drafted by the Packers in the first round in 2013 from UCLA as a defensive end. Jones made the transition to play primarily outside linebacker for the Packers, but is expected to resume the d-end position for the Vikings' 4-3 defense.

Jones agreed to a 1-year $3.75 million deal with Minnesota