Fatal intersection crash in Shawano County

A two vehicle crash in Shawano County ends fatally.

It happened around 8:50 Tuesday night in the Township of Herman.

According to an initial investigation, a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road U, entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Highway 29.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shawano County Sheriff's office was assisted by the Gresham Fire Department, Gresham Area EMS, and Shawano Ambulance.

No other information is being released at this time.