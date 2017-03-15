Nordstrom’s ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans’ send internet into a tizzy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Nordstrom’s ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans’ send internet into a tizzy

Posted:
WISN -

Somebody at Nordstrom gave the green light to a pair of pants called ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans.’

The jeans threw the internet into a tizzy. Twitter users went crazy, wondering why Nordstrom started offering the jeans.

The $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn into the denim.

They're cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called "mom jeans."

One Twitter user noted this is not the first trend in clear clothing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.