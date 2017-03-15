Nordstrom’s ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans’ send internet into a tizzy

Somebody at Nordstrom gave the green light to a pair of pants called ‘Clear-Knee Mom Jeans.’

The jeans threw the internet into a tizzy. Twitter users went crazy, wondering why Nordstrom started offering the jeans.

The $95 jeans feature clear plastic kneecap covers sewn into the denim.

They're cropped below the knee and fit high on the waist, making them so-called "mom jeans."

One Twitter user noted this is not the first trend in clear clothing.