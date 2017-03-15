Walker picks, wait for it, Wisconsin to win it all in NCAA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker isn't taking any chances, politically, with his NCAA basketball bracket.

Walker is picking the University of Wisconsin Badgers to win it all, even though the Badgers enter the tournament as a No. 8 seed in the East Region.

Walker posted the bracket on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association and all of his final four teams come from states with Republican governors. The other three are Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.

While Walker was showing Wisconsin love, he doesn't have much hope for Marquette University in Milwaukee where he attended college. His son Matt graduated from Marquette last year.

Walker has the No. 10 seeded Golden Eagles winning the first round but losing the next game to No. 2 seed Duke.

