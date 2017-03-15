Day 2 of Torgerson Trial: Emotional testimony from Stephanie Low's mother

A jury heard from the mother of a Wausau murder victim Wednesday as the trial reached its second day of testimony. Kristopher Torgerson, 37, is accused of killing 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

In emotional testimony, Claudia Blake remembered the last time she spoke to her daughter - a phone conversation Oct. 8, 2010, two days before she disappeared.

"She said she was thinking about going back to school, she wanted to be a social worker, and she was going to make some changes," Blake said Low told her.

Blake recounted the time she asked Torgerson if he knew where her daughter was.

"I asked him do you know where my daughter is, he put his head down and said I wish I did," said Blake.

Prosecutors showed Blake the knife that was found with Low's body in a forest in Forest County. Through tears, Blake said that was not a knife that Low owned.

Jurors also heard a voicemail from Low to a Kelly Wilbourn that was sent at 12:58 a.m on October 10, 2010. In that voicemail you can hear Low say "Can you call me back? This is [expletive] important."

That was the only voicemail jurors heard, however Low's phone records were pulled while detectives testified to different calls Low placed. Several detectives also monitored phone calls between Torgerson and Andrea Wadinski while he was in jail. Wadinski was Torgerson's girlfriend. Few details from those phone calls have been discussed.

Testimony will continue Thursday morning with a detective of the Wausau Police Department.

----------------------------------------------------

For the first time we're getting a closer look at what witnesses are calling a bloody footprint on the floor next to Low's.

A jury learned about a bloody footprint as a Wausau murder trial began its second day of testimony Wednesday. bed in her apartment. Low's friend, Shelley Resch,was questioned at the stand for about an hour Wednesday morning about Low's apartment.

Resch was one of the first people to enter Low's apartment on Oct. 10, 2010, when she disappeared. She recalled seeing a bloody footprint next to the bed, which prosecutors brought up on screen to show jurors.

Police officers who were working security outside the building when she went missing are expected to take the stand later Wednesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An emotional day in court Tuesday for the start of a Marathon County murder trial. 37-year-old Kristopher Torgerson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010 and leading investigators to her body in 2014.

Seven people testified Tuesday. Witnesses said Torgerson went to Low's home looking for cocaine before he killed her and buried her body in a wooded area in Forest County.

Witness Ellysa Clendenning told the jury she remembers seeing blood stains on the carpeting when she went into the home on Oct. 10, 2010.

Day one of the trail focused on the days leading up to Low's disappearance. Friends testified that they saw Low the day and night before she went missing.

Many questions were aimed at whether the door to the building was locked.

Friends said they knew Low and her boyfriend at the time were selling cocaine.

Prosecutors urged the jury to look past Low selling drugs. The defense asked jurors to listen to all of the evidence and to remember this case is about getting justice for Low.

The State will continue to call witnesses to testify Wednesday.

----------------------------------

An Eau Claire County jury was selected Monday for the trial of Kristopher Torgerson, the 37-year-old prison inmate charged with killing Stephanie Low in October 2010, according to court records.

Attorneys picked nine men and six women, including three alternates, in Eau Claire County to hear the evidence. Three jurors are retired, the rest between 30 and 40 years old.

Attorneys will make opening statements to the jury when the trial returns to Wausau Tuesday with testimony from witnesses also expected to start.

Torgerson - nicknamed Spider and serving an unrelated prison sentence - is accused of killing Low in 2010 after going to her Wausau apartment looking for money in what prosecutors say was connected to drugs. He led investigators to her body in a shallow, rock-covered grave near Wabeno in September 2014.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks at the Marathon County Courthouse.