Wausau school board member passes away

A school board member in Wausau has passed away.

At Monday night's meeting, board president Lance Trollop announced the death of school board member, Yvonne Henning.

Henning was elected to the Board of Education in April 2011 and she most recently severed as Board Clerk.

A funeral service will be held Friday and Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau.

