Xbox One chargers recalled due to overheating

Performance Designed Products (PDP) is recalling about 121,000 Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers, according to the CPSC Tuesday. The chargers are black and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches high. They have the item number "048-052-NA" printed on the bottom.

An additional 7,250 chargers were sold in Canada and 2,560 in Mexico.

The Burbank, California-based company has received 24 reports of overheating chargers and six reports of the items emitting a burning odor.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact PDP to return them for full refunds. They were sold at Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon and other electronics stores nationwide for about $40.

