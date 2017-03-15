Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Snowmobile stolen - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Snowmobile stolen

By Melissa Langbehn
TOWN OF REID (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the thief who ripped off a snowmobile that was for sale in the Town of Reid.

The thief acted quickly. The owner put the snowmobile up for sale Feb. 24 and it was gone by the next morning, Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

"The machine was chained to a post at the end of a driveway on Plover River Road," he said.

The black 2013 Arctic Cat Tucker Hibbert 794cc is valued at $8,000, Ruechel said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also text tips with a new mobile app called P3 Tips. It can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play at no charge. 

When leaving tips you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

