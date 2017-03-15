Congressional leaders: No evidence found linking Obama to alleged Trump Tower 'wiretap'

Members of the House Intelligence Committee revealed Wednesday no evidence has been discovered yet that links former President Barack Obama to an alleged wire tap of Trump Tower.

The allegations were made by President Donald Trump nearly two weeks ago in a series of tweets that accused the former president of committing the illegal act.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seemlingly walked back on Trump's use of the word "wiretap," saying that "The President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities."

Members of the Obama administration have vehemently denied the allegations.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Republican Rep. Devin Nunes and ranking member Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff briefed members of the media on the committee's findings.

Both say they're still waiting for evidence from the JusticeDepartment backing up that claim. Schiff says he and Nunes are willing to takesteps to compel the department to comply with their request if it refuses bythe March 20 deadline they've given the Justice Department.

"It deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis," Schiff said at a Wednesday news conference.

Nunes says he doesn't believe there was "an actual tap ofTrump Tower" in New York.

Nunes also says the committee is tussling with the Office of theDirector of National Intelligence over whether the committee will be allowed tohave the computer technology needed to go through CIA evidence about Russia'sinterference in the election.

The leaders say FBI Director James Comey and the head of theNational Security Agency will testify at a public hearing on March 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.