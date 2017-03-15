Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach

WASHINGTON (AP) -- UPDATE: The United States has announced charges against two Russian security services officers and two hackers, accusing them of a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts.

Officials say the hack targeted the email accounts of Russian and U.S. officials, Russian journalists, employees of financial services and other businesses.

The charges arise from a compromise of Yahoo user accounts that began at least as early as 2014. Though the Justice Department has previously charged Russian hackers with cybercrime -- as well as hackers sponsored by the Chinese and Iranian governments -- this is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials.

