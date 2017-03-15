Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Tiny Tina

MERRILL (WAOW) - Tiny Tina, a nine-month-old kitty, is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Lincoln County for Wednesday.

She was found as a stray in the Park Falls area.

Shelter workers say she is a cuddler who loves to be around people of all ages, and she likes other cats but is not fond of dogs.

Her adoption fee is $20, which includes spay, rabies shot, blood work and microchip.

If interested call the shelter at 715-536-3459 or check out its web page www.furrypets.org