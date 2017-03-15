UPDATE: UW-La Crosse dispatcher fired over Trump offered job back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher who says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump's travel ban can return to work.

Chancellor Joe Gow says UW System attorneys said Kimberly Dearman should be rehired because she didn't get a hearing. Dearman was fired Monday following a complaint she used unbecoming language. Dearman said the travel ban would protect the U.S. from terrorists and an Asian student's people should return to their country.

Gow told The La Crosse Tribune Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions -- even though he sent a university-wide email in January rebuking the travel ban.

Republican state Sen. Duey Stroebl asked system officials Thursday to review the case. System spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis says system attorneys already have reviewed the case.

A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that university human resources director Madeline Holzem sent a letter to Kimberly Dearman on Monday asking her to resign or be terminated.

The letter says Dearman was investigated after a complaint from a colleague and was found to have violated university employee policies against unbecoming conduct and abusive or threatening language.

Dearman's lawyer, Lee Fehr, told the UW System Board of Regents that his client's comments in support of Trump's travel ban were spurred by an email from the university's chancellor, Joe Gow. The email sent to faculty, students and staff rebuked the president's move.

