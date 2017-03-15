UPDATE: Identity of body found in burned Price County home released

UPDATE: We now know the name of the body found in a mobile home fire in Price County.

The victim has been identified as 90-year-old, Bernice Bergdorf, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ also said the cause of the fire at the Town of Fifield home is still undetermined, and is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

One person is dead after an early morning fire Friday in Price County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials responded to the house, engulfed in flames, in the Town of Fifield.

The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office.