Jordan Tripp returns to Green Bay

The name Jordan Tripp might sound a little familiar. The linebacker has been re-signed by Green Bay after playing in two regular-season games for the Packers in December of 2016, and all three post-season match ups.

But before landing in Green Bay, Tripp has made quite a few stops.

Tripp was originally a Miami Dolphin selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, but was released by the organization in September of 2015.

Tripp then landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he started one of 12 games he played. The linebacker tallied seven tackles (five solo) and recorded a team-high seven special teams tackles, before being released again after Training Camp of 2016.

Prior to heading to Green Bay, Tripp also played in seven games with one start for Seattle in the 2016 season before being placed on the Injured Reserve and settling for an injury settlement days before arriving in Green Bay.