Regional airports seeing change in airline business

Regional airports around Wisconsin are seeing a change in business.

Over the last few years, the number of flights and passengers flying have gone down. However, Central Wisconsin Airport director Brian Grefe said the reasoning for fewer flights is because airlines have switched to larger airplanes.

“The airline industry is changing,” Grefe said. “Airlines were not as profitable as they once were and needed to look at making changes... that was a switch to larger aircraft on specific routes and markets.”

Grefe said with larger airplanes, the airlines were able to reduce the number of flights from CWA.

“You can have higher revenues with incrementally higher expenses and ultimately better profitability,” he said.

Since 2013, the number of passengers at CWA has also declined. Grefe believes regional airlines are still recovering from the 2008 recession but believes 2017 will be successful.

“I think we're sitting in a good spot but I guess only time will tell,” he said.

Grefe said CWA expects to see a three-percent increase in scheduled flights through June.