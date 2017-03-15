Airlines across state, country dealing with pilot shortage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Airlines across state, country dealing with pilot shortage

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Airlines across the country are dealing with a pilot shortage.

Experts said there's been a decreasing number of people entering into the field for several years. There is not one reason why, but many point to the cost and training required to become a pilot.

According to a 2016 report from aircraft manufacturer Boeing, more than 600,000 new pilots will be needed in the next 20 years.

"The industry is kind of in emergency mode. We're going, 'how are we going to produce enough pilots to fill the gaps in the industry?'" Wausau Downtown Airport Manager and flight instructor John Chmiel said. "There's a lot of people that are worried about it."

Chmiel said the Wausau Downtown Airport is working to connect with local teens and young adults to get them interested in aviation.

