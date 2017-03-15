Tax, political experts weigh in on President Trump's tax returns

With a portion of the president's tax returns now out in the open, the public is left with more questions.

"I think it's a developing story for sure," said UW-Stevens Point Political Science Chair John Blakeman.

According to the returns, which the White House has verified the accuracy of, President Trump earned $150 million in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes.

Broken down, that comes out to about a 25 percent tax rate.

Though that may appear to be an average figure, Wausau accountant Laurie Meyer of Liberty Tax Service said it's low compared to Mr. Trump's earnings that year.

"For a person who earns 150 million and only being in a 20 percent tax bracket it is low," Meyer said. "Since a person who earns $443,000 is in a 39.6 percent tax bracket."

The documents being from more than a decade ago leads to more questions.

"The fact they're from 2005 I think that still leaves a lot of questions out there in terms of what's his situation like between 2005, 2006, and 2016," said Blakeman.

He also noted that presidents are not legally obligated to release their tax returns, but it's been a trend since the early 1970s.