Eagle River native, Natalie Decker, signs with Top National Team

MADISON, WI -- Natalie Decker, a nineteen year-old native from Eagle River, Wisconsin, has signed with the Venturini Motor Sports Race Team for three of the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards races, Elko, MN, Toledo, OH and Pocono, PA. The Venturini Motor Sport Race Team is one of the most elite teams in ARCA.

“I am excited to race with the Venturini team. Even as a little girl I knew what I wanted to do – and that was race—and win,” stated Natalie Decker. “Growing up in Wisconsin helped instill a ‘can do’ attitude that has helped me in my career.”

Decker is one of the youngest females in professional racing making her a role model and pioneer in the sport of racing. However, she is not new to racing. Decker has won several races including; seven feature wins at State Park Speedway in Wausau, WI along with Rookie of the Year in 2014, four feature wins, ARCA Midwest Tour third place finish (1st woman to podium finish), in 2015, and four feature wins in 2016, one of those beating out NASCAR star Johnny Sauter.

Decker began her love for racing at 9 years old with go-kart racing. Today, she pilots a 2017 Toyota Camry asphalt super late model in the ARCA Midwest Tour along with numerous specials across the Midwest. She will also pilot a 2017 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards. Both being fully built from the ground up race vehicles.

Decker has had to overcome those who doubt her ability due to age or gender. She always welcomes the challenge with a smile. For naysayers, Decker addresses them with a positive disposition. “I am a female in a male dominated sport, but when I put my helmet on and hit the track, I am just another race car driver doing what I love.”