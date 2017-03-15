Bus driver finds boy, 5, without shoes on cold January night

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver pulling over for a midnight break on a cold January night looked outside the vehicle and found something she shouldn't: a 5-year-old boy in summer clothing and no shoes.

Surveillance video shared by the transit system shows driver Denise Wilson walking off the bus empty-handed after pulling over near North 60th and West Center streets on Jan. 28 and returning with the boy in her arms.

Once on the bus, she gave the boy a warm coat and a snack while police arrived.

"Are you OK?" she can be heard asking. "Still a little cold?"

Police said the boy wandered away from home.

Weather records indicate there were snow flurries on Jan. 28 with the temperature ranging from a low of 22 degrees to a high of 31 degrees.

