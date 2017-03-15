Athlete of the Week: Ryan Dieringer, Marshfield Columbus Catholic

For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special.

Ryan Dieringer was watching the 2015 State basketball tournament from the stands when he first felt an agonizing pain in his left hip area.

My pain was killing me," Dieringer said. "I watched a couple of sessions, watched a couple games... I went home to Marshfield, went the doctor... And it was just a constant battle from there."

Several doctors appointments and tests later, Dieringer was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

"They found it in my left sacrum that's why at the State tournament had some problems walking and I was in so much pain because it was right on my nerve," Dieringer said. "When they found out what it was, it was shock and sadness, but it was also sort of... 'Now I know what I have to do to beat this and get on with my life'..."

And to beat it, the Columbus Catholic senior was put the ringer. One year, 17 rounds of chemo and 28 rounds of proton radiation therapy later, he was declared cancer free.

"I couldn't have done it without my friends, family, teammates. They helped me along the way. It truly makes you realize just how good of a situation you can be in "

And his situation just got better. Almost two years to the day from the onset of his cancer, Dieringer is on his way back to state, only instead of a spectator, he'll be a competitor this around.

"My plan had always been to get back on the court," Dieringer said. "I didn't know how it was going to be done, if I was going to be able to...

If I was going to be able to play at a high level. Competing with my teammates and making deep playoff runs is what I've always dreamed of."

"He's the most unselfish kids I've ever coached, one of the best defenders I've ever coached," Dons head basketball coach Joe Konieczny said. "He'll do absolutely anything it takes to win... And for him to be back at the Kohl center to end his career after what he's been through, it's kind of come full circle and I'm incredibly excited for him."