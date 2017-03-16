Balloon release held to remember Crandon girl's life

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Family and friends came together Wednesday to mourn the loss of 6-year-old Amber Perry. Perry was found dead last week in a Crandon home following a 911 call of an unresponsive child, officials said.

As authorities work to find answers in her case, Perry's family is trying to heal.

Perry's mom, Megan Quade, organized a balloon release in her honor. Quade wanted to celebrate her life with a happy event because she said her daughter brought happiness to many.

"She was the most happiest, excited little girl," said Quade. "She was so curious and so smart, she was amazing."

Forest County officials are waiting for the results of an autopsy and toxicology test to identify the cause of death.