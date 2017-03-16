McDonald's: Account compromised in tweet about President Trump - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

McDonald's: Account compromised in tweet about President Trump

A now-deleted tweet Thursday morning by McDonald’s official Twitter handle has caused a stir on social media.

The tweet, which was briefly pinned to the top of McDonald’s account before being deleted, was directed at the Twitter account of President Trump, reading “@realdonaldtrump you are actually a disgusting excuse for a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

McDonald's tweeted that Twitter notified the company that the account had been compromised. McDonald's said it deleted the tweet, secured the account and is now investigating what happened.

