UPDATE: Missing Sturgeon Bay teen found

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY)-- Missing Sturgeon Bay teen Louis Amelinckx has been found, according to Sturgeon Bay police.

Officials say Louis, 17, was considered endangered because he did not have his prescription medication.

Louis was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on Monday, March 13. A statewide alert was issued on Thursday.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they'd been in contact with a woman who gave Louis a ride from Oshkosh to Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

Friday morning, police reported he was located in Chicago. He was checked out at a hospital, then released to his mother.

Police gave no other details about how he was found, but officers thanked everyone who helped look for Louis.

He was reportedly seen in Green Bay, Oshkosh, and the Milwaukee area.

The woman said she dropped Louis off in a McDonald's parking lot at the corner of 25th and National.

The woman said she didn't believe he was in distress.

State officials say Louis may be using free Wi-Fi in public areas like restaurants, businesses, and public libraries.

Louis does not have a vehicle, and it's believed he would be looking for rides.

The statewide alert was issued because the teen's movements are changing.

Louis is described as:

5'8" tall

120 pounds

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Thin build

Small scar on left side of mouth

Three lines shaved in hair on each side of head

Olive skin complexion

If you see Louis, contact your local law enforcement or call Sturgeon Bay Police at (920) 746-2450.