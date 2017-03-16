Study: New questions about the use of Ibuprofen

(TIME)-- A new study raises concerns about Ibuprofen and other common painkillers.

In a Danish study published in the European Heart Journal—Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy the authors say these drugs should be used with caution and that people with heart problems may want to avoid them.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are among the most commonly used drugs worldwide. Previous studies have linked them to increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and high blood pressure. Because some of them are sold over the counter, experts worry that people perceive them as safe and free of side effects.

The new study only looked at prescription NSAIDs, but in Denmark, these include ibuprofen and naproxen: two drugs that are available over the counter in the United States under the brand names Advil and Aleve. In Denmark, the only NSAID sold without a prescription is ibuprofen in 200 mg tablets, equal to a regular-strength Advil in the United States.

The researchers reviewed all NSAID prescriptions filled at Danish pharmacies since 1995, as well as the medical records of nearly 30,000 people who had cardiac arrests that occurred between 2001 and 2010.

They found that 3,376 people with cardiac arrest had taken an NSAID in the 30 days before their cardiovascular event. When they compared this to preceding months without heart problems, they found that filling a prescription for any NSAID raised the risk of cardiac arrest by 31%.

When they broke their results down by specific medications, diclofenac—which is also sold by prescription in the United States—was associated with a 50% increased risk, and prescription-strength ibuprofen with a 31% increased risk.

The drugs naproxen, celecoxib and rofecoxib were not associated with cardiac arrest, although the authors say this could be because they are not widely prescribed in Denmark and were underrepresented in the study. (In the United States, celecoxib is sold by prescription; rofecoxib has been withdrawn from the market in both countries.)

The study wasn't able to tell exactly how long people took the medication, but average treatment lasts from 13-29 days, the study authors note. "Previous studies have observed enhanced cardiovascular risk associated with less than 30 days of treatment with NSAIDs," they write.