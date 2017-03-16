Weston man gets five years in prison for scalding baby

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Weston man convicted of scalding a 16-month-old boy with 177-degree water was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.

Christopher Kolden, 24, had pleaded no contest to child neglect resulting in great bodily harm in a plea deal that dismissed four lesser charges in the March 2015 incident.

Kolden, the live-in boyfriend of the boy's mother, told investigators the child turned on a bathtub faucet and burned his face when Kolden had left a bathroom to get a diaper and a change of clothes, the criminal complaint said.

But an expert in child abuse advised police that Kolden's story was "inconsistent" with the child's injuries, the complaint said.

The baby's face was definitely dipped into extremely hot water, which may not have even been in the bathtub, Dr. Barbara Knox, medical director of the University of Wisconsin Health Pediatric Child Protection Clinic, told investigators.

The judge gave Kolden credit for nearly two years he has already spent in jail and ordered him to serve five years of extended supervision when he is released from prison.