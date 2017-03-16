Day 3 of Torgerson Trial: Jury hears DNA evidence

A jury heard from the boyfriend of a Wausau murder victim Thursday as the trial reached its third day of testimony. Kristopher Torgerson, 37, is accused of killing 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

Thursday morning, her boyfriend at the time, Eric Maholmes testified to details of the apartment the two lived in together. Maholmes was in jail at the time of her disappearance.

Maholmes admitted to a jury that him and Low sold drugs. When Low vanished, investigators found drugs inside a safe in Low's apartment, however Maholmes said in questioning he didn't know where those drugs came from.

The jury also heard DNA evidence from a forensic pathologist with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Catherine Kohl said various pieces of evidence throughout Low's apartment were swabbed looking for DNA profiles.

They had a DNA profile from Torgerson that they would use to see if it was a possible match to any evidence. One piece of evidence was a mop inside the bathroom that witnesses said was in a bucket of cleaning solution.

"Kristopher Torgerson was excluded as a possible contributor to the mixture profile detected from the mop handle," said Kohl.

The swab for the mop didn't happen until 20 days after Low vanished. There were other pieces of evidence that Torgerson's DNA did not match with.

There will be four witnesses testifying from jail, however Thursday a judge ordered that none of them be videoed nor their names released. Prosecutors cited safety reasons.

Testimony will continue Friday.