Wittenberg-Birnamwood school leader nabbed in child sex sting

SHAWANO (WAOW) - The transportation director for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District told investigators he was a "sex addict" after a computer sting with police posing as a 15-year-old girl caught him trying to meet with the child, according to a criminal complaint.

David Yaeger, 49, of Wittenberg was charged with one felony - using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime - following the three-month sting that focused on two web sites - craiglist.com and backpage.com, the complaint said.

In mid-December,Yaeger offered to meet at a casino, get a room and have some "real fun" before the officer replied, 'Hi, might be hard for me. I am only 15. I am 125 and blond," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the conversation started with the officer writing, "Hi I'm tired of sitting in the house alone and it's freezing out side. Anyone down for some fun time?? Must be clean and DDF (disease and drug-free) 420 (marijuana) is ok though Hit me up and let me know what your down for."

Several weeks later, after Yaeger, who indicated he was married and had engaged in more explicit sexual talk during some chats, agreed to meet the girl and was arrested when officers showed up, the complaint said.

Yaeger told them he had been "struggling" with a sex addiction for at least 15 years, the complaint said.

An officer asked him if he had been with an underage girl before and he "denied it," the complaint said.

Yaeger had his first court appearance Monday and a judge allowed him to be free on a $5,000 signature bond, court records said.