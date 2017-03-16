UPDATE: Victim identified in Shawano County highway crash

SHAWANO (WAOW) - A 63-year-old man died in a two-car crash in the Township of Herman, the Shawano County Sheriff's Department said Thursday,

Dale M. Lillge was a passenger in a car that crashed at the intersection of state HIghway 29 and County Road U about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. He died at the scene.

The crash happened when the southbound vehicle on County Road U entered the intersection on Highway 29 and was hit by an eastbound car, investigators said.