Road work to begin on US 51/WIS 29 in Wausau

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - Road work is set to begin on an area highway.

The state Department of Transportation says motorists on US 51/WIS 29 in Wausau can expect single-lane closures and a speed reduction to 55 MPH between Bridge Street and Marathon County N beginning Monday.

Crews are repairing guard rails.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the day Thursday. The schedule is subject to change based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.