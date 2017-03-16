Wisconsin Democrats propose gun restrictions for buses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers from the Madison area are circulating a bill that would give state and local governments the authority to prohibit weapons on public transit.

Its unveiling Thursday comes even though Republican leaders overseeing record majorities have already said they have no interest in such legislation.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last week that Madison's Metro Transit cannot continue banning weapons on city buses under the state's concealed-carry law.

Soglin said at a news conference Thursday the bill is the "only safe and prudent way" for the city to handle safety issues raised by the ruling.

Other cities whose policies were impacted include Oshkosh, Janesville and Beloit. Rep. Lisa Subeck says the group has not spoken with other cities concerned about the rulin

Subeck says the bill returns local control.