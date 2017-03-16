Rhinelander's new police chief is 27-year veteran

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - A 27-year law enforcement veteran is Rhinelander's new police chief.

Dave Funkhouser, currently police chief in Kiel, Wis., has worked in several Wisconsin cities in his career, including Delafield and Pewaukee. He replaces Mike Steffes, who resigned to work for the state Department of Justice.

Throughout his time in law enforcement, Funkhouser has won many awards and commendations, according to a newsletter from the Rhinelander Police Department.

Todd McEldowney, chairperson of the city's Police and Fire Commission, said he is excited to have Funkhouser on board.